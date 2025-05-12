Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 10,282 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,569 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $90.66 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

