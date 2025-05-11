Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helix Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 656,890 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 544,719 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,575,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 461,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,629,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,951,130.35. The trade was a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

