Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NI by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NI by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NI by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NI in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of NI by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

NI Stock Up 3.0 %

NI stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter. NI had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

