D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 246,924 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,924 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $39,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.77, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

