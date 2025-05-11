Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.50% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $37,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 16,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,838,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,337 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $97.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $148.06.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $695,093.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,587.54. The trade was a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

