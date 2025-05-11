D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $41.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,011 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $41,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COCO. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $691,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,006,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,355,336.53. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,347. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,456 in the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $40.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.64 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Vita Coco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

