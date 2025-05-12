Waste Management Stocks To Research – May 9th

Siyata Mobile, Waste Management, and Rockwell Automation are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of companies that collect, transport, process, recycle and dispose of residential, commercial and industrial waste. These firms often own landfills, recycling facilities and specialized treatment operations, generating stable revenues from long-term service contracts and regulatory mandates. Investors view them as defensive plays, benefiting from consistent demand and sustainability-driven growth in environmental services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Siyata Mobile (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

SYTA stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. 135,396,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,192. Siyata Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $885.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

WM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $233.05. The company had a trading volume of 902,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $196.59 and a 1 year high of $239.32. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.59. The stock had a trading volume of 600,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.54. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

