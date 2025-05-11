Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allient were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Allient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allient by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Stock Up 7.9 %

ALNT opened at $28.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. Allient Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $490.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Allient Announces Dividend

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $134.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Allient’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALNT shares. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price objective on Allient in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Northland Capmk downgraded Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

See Also

