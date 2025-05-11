Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Traeger worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Traeger by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Traeger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Traeger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Traeger by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COOK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Traeger from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $2.50 price target on Traeger in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Traeger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

