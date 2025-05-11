D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 26,919 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,919 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Aspen Technology worth $31,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 4,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZPN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.01. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.25 and a 1-year high of $277.37.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

