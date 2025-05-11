Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198,415 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,077.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,940,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,312 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,123 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,662,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,032,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1872 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

