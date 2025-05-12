Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,010 shares of company stock worth $899,510 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $231.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.