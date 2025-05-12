Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,658 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.23.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of CLX opened at $134.79 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.61%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

