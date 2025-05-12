Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 1,926.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 1.61% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $18,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMLF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3,808.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $63.43 on Monday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.70.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

