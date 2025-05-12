Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 122.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,503,000. Bain Capital Public Equity LP lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 33,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after buying an additional 64,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 418 shares in the company, valued at $102,924.14. This trade represents a 62.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $11,978,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,659,685.29. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HEI

HEICO Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $264.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $208.44 and a 12-month high of $283.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.10 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.