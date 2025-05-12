BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.03% of BellRing Brands worth $99,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 747.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $2,188,320.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,370,407.64. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,335. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on BellRing Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.