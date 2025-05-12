Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth cut its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,887 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 1.96% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $22,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 104,714 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $62.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.