London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,786,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,373 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.18% of Philip Morris International worth $335,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $169.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.18. The company has a market cap of $264.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

In related news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,994.24. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

