Focus Partners Wealth Has $20.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,579 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $20,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 503,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after buying an additional 325,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

