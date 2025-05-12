iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Lifted by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 154.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,901 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,382,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,962 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7%

IAU stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

