25,000 Shares in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,225,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 459,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 211,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter.
FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Trading Down 2.9%
KNG stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.85.
FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Profile
The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.
