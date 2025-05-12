Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,079,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,368 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.1% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $389,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 948.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,044,000 after buying an additional 4,337,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,665,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,065 shares of company stock worth $59,734,685 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

