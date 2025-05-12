London Co. of Virginia Has $266.55 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,420 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $266,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 522,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $7,647,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 78,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.98 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $370.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

