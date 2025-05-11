Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 935,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 65,911 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Intel by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.44 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

