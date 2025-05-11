Best Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Now – May 8th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Broadcom are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, operation and maintenance of essential physical systems—such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities and telecommunications networks. Investors typically view these companies as relatively stable and income-oriented, since their services are in constant demand and often governed by long-term contracts or regulated rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.05. The company had a trading volume of 154,003,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,418,655. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average is $127.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.59. 42,077,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,625,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.25.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,038,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,101,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.32 billion, a PE ratio of 171.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.94.

