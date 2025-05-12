SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $66.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

