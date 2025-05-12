Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,297,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after buying an additional 2,618,048 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,743,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,585,000 after buying an additional 126,689 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,922,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after buying an additional 302,339 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,805,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,459,000 after buying an additional 45,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,382,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 302,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

