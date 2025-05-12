Laurion Capital Management LP Has $712,000 Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,627 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in ON were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONON. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
ON Price Performance
ONON opened at $49.46 on Monday. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About ON
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.
