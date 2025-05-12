Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $9.65 Million Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,932 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $9,648,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of SEA by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

SEA Trading Down 4.6%

SE opened at $139.18 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 927.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day moving average is $118.75.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

