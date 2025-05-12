GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Holdings Lifted by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,126 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 870.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Quarry LP grew its position in GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GXO opened at $39.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

