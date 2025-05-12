NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Position Reduced by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP trimmed its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,385,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $15,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:NXE opened at $5.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.50. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.