Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Position Lessened by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $24,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Talen Energy by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $225.26 on Monday. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $258.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.56 and a 200-day moving average of $210.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TLN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.18.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

