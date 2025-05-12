Centiva Capital LP Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,830 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $42.01 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.48.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

