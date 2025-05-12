417,522 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 417,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,427,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,687,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,035,952,000 after purchasing an additional 734,678 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in TC Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,443,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,325,558,000 after buying an additional 2,644,627 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,437,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,627,000 after acquiring an additional 344,485 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,755,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $686,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6142 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

