29,496 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,125,000 after purchasing an additional 711,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,623,000 after purchasing an additional 77,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 191,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,200,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.1%

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

