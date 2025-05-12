Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.24 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SCHA opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

