Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRON. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 358.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,421,000 after acquiring an additional 262,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $105,357.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,187.66. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 5,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $310,483.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,733.51. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,290 shares of company stock valued at $19,336,901 in the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRON shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $93.80.

About Disc Medicine

(Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

