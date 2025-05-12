Laurion Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Samsara were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IOT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,004,000 after purchasing an additional 47,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Samsara by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 65,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 178,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,978,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,555,000 after purchasing an additional 863,197 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $487,236.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,839,991.28. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $10,015,310.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,338,098 shares of company stock worth $53,669,929 over the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.87.

Samsara Stock Down 0.3%

IOT stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

