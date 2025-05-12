Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys 185 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.8% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,249,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,297,426,000 after acquiring an additional 196,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,430,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,905,812,000 after buying an additional 104,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,075,540,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,149,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,910,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,034,107,000 after buying an additional 455,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $402.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.75 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

