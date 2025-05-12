Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Has $25.01 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises 5.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $25,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $514,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after buying an additional 3,011,566 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $190,695,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $175,978,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 11,750.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,232,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after buying an additional 1,222,558 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,424 shares of company stock valued at $431,064. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.9%

CBRE stock opened at $126.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.08. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

