Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Invests $199,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,135 shares of company stock worth $31,505,623. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,030.00 to $2,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,268.54.

View Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $2,089.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,879.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,980.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,266.72 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.