Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 2,682 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $51.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.