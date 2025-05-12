Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 10,276 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.7% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,101,000 after buying an additional 134,887 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,784,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,440,000. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $905,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial set a $261.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $253.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.28 and its 200-day moving average is $245.82. The firm has a market cap of $703.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

