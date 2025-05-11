Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Invests $324,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,058,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,566,884,000 after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,843,000 after buying an additional 1,039,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,216,000 after buying an additional 97,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,094,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of DE stock opened at $492.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.80 and a 200 day moving average of $451.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus set a $510.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.21.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company
Insider Transactions at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.