FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Increased by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,882,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $454.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $432.58 and its 200-day moving average is $458.33. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.69 and a 52 week high of $499.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.