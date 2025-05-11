The York Water Company (YORW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2192 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.
York Water has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.
Shares of YORW opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. York Water has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.78.
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.
