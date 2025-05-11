The York Water Company (YORW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2192 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

York Water has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

York Water Price Performance

Shares of YORW opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. York Water has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About York Water

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). York Water had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that York Water will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

