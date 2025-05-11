Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Acquires 88 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after buying an additional 3,921,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $871,063,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,435,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,671,000 after acquiring an additional 996,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,967,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded CME Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. This represents a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $271,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,781.20. This represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,726 shares of company stock worth $8,975,813. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $284.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.67. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $286.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

