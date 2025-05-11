Gen Wealth Partners Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $223.69 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.84. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

