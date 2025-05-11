2,897 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,709,000 after purchasing an additional 37,453 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 167,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $120.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $99.21 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.