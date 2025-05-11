Geller Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Geller Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,014,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,406,000 after buying an additional 8,930,011 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,858,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,509,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,632 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $139.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.85%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

